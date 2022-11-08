Two new free scenarios available for testing in the Open Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have a surprise for all players - two new free scenarios have been added to the Open Beta. They are called Lethal Propellant and Expanding Gases.

You can start playing them right away, all you need to do is to opt in the Open Beta following this procedure:

Right click on Starship Troopers: Terran Command in your Steam Library

Click on Properties

Click on Betas

Click on drop-down menu and select "Beta - Open Beta"

Then Steam should automatically update the game and download the beta

We are looking for good and honest feedback of any kind on the new scenarios, so any help is really appreciated.

And now for a look at the new scenarios...

Expanding Gases

Following successful lab trials, the Mobile Infantry is conducting a larger field experiment with the new chemical weapons. They will be used to clear an industrial complex and defend it against endless Arachnid attack waves.

Killing bugs will grant "requisition points", which can be used to request new units, open gates to new areas or increase your War Support. The success of the experiment will be determined by how long you manage to survive!

Lethal Propellant

As the Chemical Troopers continue to provide their value on the battlefield, Terran Command has sent them down into a large canyon crawling with Bugs.

Lead them along the rocky trail to clear out all hives, but carefully decide when to push and when to hold: More and more Arachnid hordes are entering the canyon from the rear!