New Chains & Performance Updates

Greetings Builders,

The time for a new update has come. The new patch brings quite a few changes to the world of Highrise City. First of all, we have introduced new product chains. This also means that new buildings have been added to the game. You will now need to build Sawmills, Hemp Insulation Farms, Cement-Concrete Factories and more! They have also been filled up with tons of smaller details you might enjoy.

Next to the new buildings, we've also introduced a new feature for you: You can now subsidize whole industry parts. It will cost you quite a bit but it will boost the productivity of buildings. And this can also be combined with other boosters for your production as well. You can, of course, just play the game as you did before but we wanted to give you more options, especially if you want to save space and don't want to have so many production buildings anymore. You now have four options to boost the productivity of your production:

Improved Versions

Specific buildings have improved versions you can unlock. Such as the deep mines for example. More of these improved buildings will follow over time.

Booster Buildings

You can place certain buildings next to your producing buildings. Within a certain radius they will increase the productivity of these buildings.

Research & Development

You can also invest your research points into certain product chains or specific buildings to increase their productivity. Or you can boost your booster buildings.

Subsidize

You can subsidize specific industries to increase their productivity.

We have also reworked the menu a bit. Multiple buildings can also be found in more than just one area now. This is a comfort function so that you can quickly find buildings which belong to one specific product chain. We have also merged the zones now.

The third focus for this update has been the performance of the game and some small quality of life improvements. The zoom is now bound slightly to the mouse cursor, for example. In terms of performance we've lowered the loading times of huge cities quite a bit. We also improved the performance of landscape textures and reduced the memory usage of the game in general. Also the saving of the game is now fully asynchronical which means that saving is much faster and doesn't interrupt your game anymore.

Full Changelog

New product chains added

Subsidize

Cleaned up the builder menu

New Buildings for new product chains (Cement Concrete Factory, Ferroconcrete Manufactory, Sawmill & Hemp Insulation Farm)

Zoom to mousecursor implemented

Improved camera handling

Workshop buildings are now in an extra category for special buildings

Fixed a crashbug in the save-menu

Fixed a freeze when building roads

Fixed a crashbug while loading or saving a game

Saving is now asychnronus (game saves much faster)

Reduced Memory usage

Adjusted milestones slightly

In the builder menu is a new button which makes the menu stay always on

If a street is being demolished, vehicles now despawn correctly

Fixed calculations in the city budget

Improved performance of landscape textures

Fixed a bug which caused display errors in buy-land menu

Improved loading times for bigger cities

Improved loading times when creating a new game

Demolishing farms now removes the grass on streets correctly

Increased productivity of the clay pit by 50%

Increased the productivity of furniture factories by 33%

Fusion Powerplant can now be unlocked slightly different the research menu

Incrased storage of trucks

Reduced building costs of the highest levels

P.S.: The next update won't take so long as we've been working on it already as well. Let's say you'll get a visual update soon.