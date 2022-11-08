Land of the Vikings — Early Access Out Now!

Greetings, Jarls!

Odin smiles upon us this day. We are very excited to announce that Land of the Vikings is now available in Early Access!

Build the Viking village of your dreams, manage your people carefully, go raiding for supplies, and survive terrible disasters. You can pick up Land of the Vikings at €/$19,99 with a 10% discount during our launch week!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1981570/Land_of_the_Vikings/

What is in Early Access?

Four unique maps

At EA launch, there will be four playable maps, each with their own quirks and sizes. Some offer more of a challenge than others, like the White Rivers map, where resources are both scarce and far away from civilization. If you're looking for even more of a challenge, there are also difficulty settings to further spice things up.

Dozens of buildings and decorations

You can go deeper into the tech tree than in the demos we held, meaning you'll unlock way more buildings! Shape the Viking village of your dreams, then decorate it with statues to honor the Gods and more.

Every Viking is different

A good Jarl will manage their Vikings carefully. With over 20 randomized traits, no two Vikings will be the same. Inspect your villagers closely, find the right Viking for the job, and become the most efficient Jarl in all the land.

Survive the elements

Providing your people with food and roofs over their heads won't be enough. You'll have to survive terrible disasters. There will be blizzards, earthquakes, and lightning storms as if you called down the wrath of Thor himself. Always be prepared for disaster to strike.

Go raiding

Choose your strongest, wiliest Vikings, then train them in warrior schools. Once they're ready, prepare a ship, stock up on provisions, and send them out on raids. If your warriors return victorious, you will of course share in the spoils of war!

What will be added during Early Access?

We will release a proper roadmap in the near future, but here's a taste of what is to come:

More maps

More events

A building editor

Diplomacy mechanics

And more!

We're so excited to embark on this Early Access journey, and we hope to see you on the forums and on Discord.

Skål!