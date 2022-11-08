Quality of Life Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9893037 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 14:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Values are now displayed in the settings menu.

You can now buy multiple permanent upgrades at once by holding left shift or L-trigger on a gamepad. This is unofficial functionality.

Added support for gamepad 8BitDo SN30+pro on Mac.

This build also includes the weapon controller system overhaul. This should mean the following benefits:

Weapon icons in the bottom left of the game UI should no longer disappear and reappear at random

The icons should always remain in the same order

Weapon cooldowns should be more predictable