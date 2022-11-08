Train Sim World 3: Game Update - November 8th

Hello folks,

We have our next series of post-release improvements as we approach the release of Birmingham: Cross-City, our first new route since the launch of TSW3! This update brings a range of performance enhancements, stuttering reductions, UI fixes and further scenario medal experience adjustments to allow more gold medals to be achieved.

Thank you all for continuing your feedback, we will keep improving Train Sim World 3 to be the best it can be with more updates to come.

Headliners

System

We’ve removed your fast-track ticket out of the game – you will no longer experience a crash when exiting to desktop.

Performance

We’ve implemented a fix that should reduce game-wide micro-stuttering to make the experience as smooth as possible. The team has also removed points of lag in certain conditions, such as instantly rotating the camera when loading into a route as well as during the Shop Class scenario on Cajon Pass, coupling the two ES44C4's together should no longer momentarily pause the game.

The DB Dopplestock will also no longer massively impact performance when having the headlights activated – You may now safely and smoothly, go into the night.

Gameplay

We’ve fixed an error so LZB should no longer jump down in distance in the middle of a ride. If you continue to experience issues after this patch, let us know on our forums.

Fixed achievements

Further adjustments have been made to the required experience of medals across various routes to allow for gold medals to be achievable. This patch includes the 1938 Heritage Tube Stock Introduction on the Bakerloo line, S-Bahn Shutdown Scenario and Wash and Go Scenario on München-Augsburg and the Cane Creek Introduction.

Full Changelog:

Core

You will no longer receive a crash when closing the game on Steam

[Gameplay]

Fixed LZB should no longer jump down in distance mid-ride

Player will be restricted to interact with controls during voice overs - stay still!

Reduced initial lag when loading into a new route and immediately rotating the camera

[UI]

DTL menu buttons will now update to display when connection is offline

Tick icons will now correctly appear next to completed routes

Allowed Speed Indicator Line will no longer change when inside the Pause Menu

Added ‘Resume Last played’ thumbnail on various routes (Ruhr Sieg Nord, Bakerloo, Sand Patch Grade, Cane Creek, München-Augsburg and Main-Spessart Bahn)

[UI - Text]

Text should remain within the initial pop-up text box when loading into a route

‘Stop At Objective’ text will now be readable in all scenarios

Correctly added a title for On Foot exploration

[Xbox] Keyboard will now only pop up when selecting the Search Bar and Filter options

Southeastern High-Speed

Fixed a crash when exiting to menu on the Last Stop Scenario

Cajon Pass

Shop Class Scenario - The game will no longer pause momentarily after coupling the two ES44C4s together

Bakerloo

1938 Heritage Tube Stock Introduction - Adjusted required experience to all medals to allow a gold medal to be achievable

Sand Patch Grade

All C40-8W services will now correctly load

Cane Creek

Cane Creek Introduction - Reduced required experience for a gold medal to allow it to be achievable

München-Augsburg

S-Bahn Shutdown Scenario - Reduced required experience for a gold medal to allow it to be achievable

Wash and Go Scenario - Reduced required experience for a gold medal to allow it to be achievable

Other Loco Changes

[DB Dopplestock]

Having the lights on will no longer impact Performance massively on Main-Spessart Bahn and Ruhr Sieg Nord

AI trains will now correctly display lights and PIS screens

[TGV Duplex]