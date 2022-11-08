 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deep Space Outpost update for 8 November 2022

EA Update v0.2.0.22 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9892800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a little update for this build - Droids will now salvage derelicts for scrap (if no scrap already within range). Have also updated demos to bring them up to date.

On to leaks, fires and more pirate damage next i think!

Nick

Changed files in this update

Depot 1712111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link