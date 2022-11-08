EA Update v0.2.0.22 Released

Just a little update for this build - Droids will now salvage derelicts for scrap (if no scrap already within range). Have also updated demos to bring them up to date.
On to leaks, fires and more pirate damage next i think!
Nick
