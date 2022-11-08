Small Patch Nov 8

Hello everyone,
Here is a new small patch.
The changes:
- Patched some possible interactions during knockdowns and Ramming attacks
- Ramming attack polished and less easy to break things (hopefully)
- Auto-aim targeting Elise during the Waves Challenge is fixed
- Elise reacting to all weapon types now
- Fixed some wall clippings for certain areas
- Elise kept sliding during pause menu, should be fixed now
- Fixed dress icons in closet menu
- Did some changes and fixes in menu text when playing in a non-English language
Console ports are in the works. In case you are wondering about it. (to reduce this daily question)
Have fun!
Changed files in this update