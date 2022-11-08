Small Patch Nov 8

Share · View all patches · Build 9892797 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Here is a new small patch.

The changes:

Patched some possible interactions during knockdowns and Ramming attacks

Ramming attack polished and less easy to break things (hopefully)

Auto-aim targeting Elise during the Waves Challenge is fixed

Elise reacting to all weapon types now

Fixed some wall clippings for certain areas

Elise kept sliding during pause menu, should be fixed now

Fixed dress icons in closet menu

Did some changes and fixes in menu text when playing in a non-English language

Console ports are in the works. In case you are wondering about it. (to reduce this daily question)

Have fun!