Alisa update for 8 November 2022

Small Patch Nov 8

Hello everyone,

Here is a new small patch.
The changes:

  • Patched some possible interactions during knockdowns and Ramming attacks
  • Ramming attack polished and less easy to break things (hopefully)
  • Auto-aim targeting Elise during the Waves Challenge is fixed
  • Elise reacting to all weapon types now
  • Fixed some wall clippings for certain areas
  • Elise kept sliding during pause menu, should be fixed now
  • Fixed dress icons in closet menu
  • Did some changes and fixes in menu text when playing in a non-English language

Console ports are in the works. In case you are wondering about it. (to reduce this daily question)

Have fun!

