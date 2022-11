Share · View all patches · Build 9892726 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello, citizens!

We're addressing the problem of people using non-legit bullets.

With this hotfix:

We will remove all the illegal bullets from the players' inventory and containers.

We will prevent people from creating non-legit bullets.

This adjustment only partially solves the situation.

Our focus is on solving the issues we have with the integration of Easy Anti-Cheat to have it ready as soon as possible.

See you at the next update!