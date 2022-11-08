Free currency to all players and Hotfixes for the week of 11/7

We are humbled by all the awesome feedback we are getting and we implemented many changes requested by the community. We plan to keep add many more in the upcoming weeks, so please keep the suggestions coming! Kingshunt will evolve quickly with your help.

One of the main topics were the current progression and currency systems, so in order to temporarily mitigate these we increased the rate at which players receive XP and shards by about +100%. We also have given existing and future players 2000 shards and 60 crystals as a reward.

We are also would like to make it clear that repeated use of exploits and other abusive behavior won't be tolerated. We want everyone to have a good time and, on top of hot fixing issues as they get detected, we will take actions against players that will engage in these activities.

[i]Hot Fixes

[/i]

Quality of life

Added Bot matches so players can learn how to play with better tools

Added ability to replace leaver players with bots

Many fixes to Portuguese and Spanish localization

Floating text scale adjusted

Optimized HUD elements

Optimized textures and fx elements

Anticheat measurements improved

Heroes

Jatult

Q life steal 30% -> 25%

Q duration 8s -> 6s

RMB Weapon trail elements updated

Ultimate FX elements updated

Endora

Ultimate Casting Ability FX elements polished

Legena

Ultimate FX elements updated

Scarlet

Ultimate FX elements updated

Runes

Enrage Major Rune no longer gives attack speed

Unstable Major Rune now only deals the effect to players and minions, and not to towers or structures

Second Chance Major Rune now grants the intended amount of hp upon triggering

Summons

Fixed Breacher summon doing an unintended amount of damage

Breacher minion cost 150 -> 200

“Clear commands” now prevent summons from aggroing for 10 seconds (Does not apply if commanded again)

Bug Fixes

Leaderboards now show the correct values

The Party system now works correctly and players no longer have to disband and recreate their squad when returning to main menu from a match

Fixed multiple audio issues

Fixed multiple music issues

Fixed an issue that occasionally could get Järn stuck in mid-air while casting his ultimate

Fixed issues with players disconnecting from the game

Summon status now changes correctly in HUD

Crit chance now updating correctly in the stats menu

Fixed speed buff pickup being invisible in low-quality settings

Known Issues