Free currency to all players and Hotfixes for the week of 11/7

We are humbled by all the awesome feedback we are getting and we implemented many changes requested by the community. We plan to keep add many more in the upcoming weeks, so please keep the suggestions coming! Kingshunt will evolve quickly with your help.
One of the main topics were the current progression and currency systems, so in order to temporarily mitigate these we increased the rate at which players receive XP and shards by about +100%. We also have given existing and future players 2000 shards and 60 crystals as a reward.
We are also would like to make it clear that repeated use of exploits and other abusive behavior won't be tolerated. We want everyone to have a good time and, on top of hot fixing issues as they get detected, we will take actions against players that will engage in these activities.
[i]Hot Fixes
[/i]
Quality of life
- Added Bot matches so players can learn how to play with better tools
- Added ability to replace leaver players with bots
- Many fixes to Portuguese and Spanish localization
- Floating text scale adjusted
- Optimized HUD elements
- Optimized textures and fx elements
- Anticheat measurements improved
Heroes
Jatult
- Q life steal 30% -> 25%
- Q duration 8s -> 6s
- RMB Weapon trail elements updated
- Ultimate FX elements updated
Endora
- Ultimate Casting Ability FX elements polished
Legena
- Ultimate FX elements updated
Scarlet
- Ultimate FX elements updated
Runes
- Enrage Major Rune no longer gives attack speed
- Unstable Major Rune now only deals the effect to players and minions, and not to towers or structures
- Second Chance Major Rune now grants the intended amount of hp upon triggering
Summons
- Fixed Breacher summon doing an unintended amount of damage
- Breacher minion cost 150 -> 200
- “Clear commands” now prevent summons from aggroing for 10 seconds (Does not apply if commanded again)
Bug Fixes
- Leaderboards now show the correct values
- The Party system now works correctly and players no longer have to disband and recreate their squad when returning to main menu from a match
- Fixed multiple audio issues
- Fixed multiple music issues
- Fixed an issue that occasionally could get Järn stuck in mid-air while casting his ultimate
- Fixed issues with players disconnecting from the game
- Summon status now changes correctly in HUD
- Crit chance now updating correctly in the stats menu
- Fixed speed buff pickup being invisible in low-quality settings
Known Issues
- Players can experience issues with the animations for Isac and Grozny’s Q abilities if they are moving backwards, sideways, or diagonally when beginning to cast the ability.
- While casting Malakai’s ultimate, the players are unable to use basic attack for the duration of the cast. However, if players cast RMB immediately after the ultimate, then they will be able to use basic attacks during the ultimate.
- While bots are summoning in the bot match an unnecessary “cancel” UI element is shown on player’s screen
