Small fixes for various bits and bobs

physics: Improved geometry filtering so that player collides correctly with sharp corners

menu: Now shows correct controller you have plugged in if supported: (Deck,Steam,xbox360,xbox1,ps3,ps4,ps5)

menu: Can set the camera FOV (90-135degrees) thanks for suggestion: Artyom Havok

menu: Map selector. There is still only 1 map currently, though.

controls: Reworked default layout. (may take 10 minutes to get used to, sorry)

controls: Added keyboard+mouse input

controls: Input is rebind-able, however it is in an alpha state. Future update will make it easy to access.

map: Made Megapark green's big jump a bit easier to complete

misc: Cleaned launch options