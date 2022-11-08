 Skip to content

Skate Rift update for 8 November 2022

Small fixes for various bits and bobs

Share · View all patches · Build 9892650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

physics: Improved geometry filtering so that player collides correctly with sharp corners
menu: Now shows correct controller you have plugged in if supported: (Deck,Steam,xbox360,xbox1,ps3,ps4,ps5)
menu: Can set the camera FOV (90-135degrees) thanks for suggestion: Artyom Havok
menu: Map selector. There is still only 1 map currently, though.
controls: Reworked default layout. (may take 10 minutes to get used to, sorry)
controls: Added keyboard+mouse input
controls: Input is rebind-able, however it is in an alpha state. Future update will make it easy to access.
map: Made Megapark green's big jump a bit easier to complete

misc: Cleaned launch options

