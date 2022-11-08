Update, Version 20221108

English

##########Content############

[Faith]The religious books dropped by Aten Cultists now also unlock the "Sun Worship" tenet. Thus, this tenet is now available to your main character and allies. (The change does not affect the religious books generated previous to this version.)

[Skill]New skill: All of You, Are Just Garbage! (AoE version of the Foul Speech skill. Eric Ocelot in This Is a Bar teaches this skill but the price is ridiculously high.)

[Enemy]Aten Cultists now use "All of You, Are Just Garbage!" instead of Foul Speech.

[Enemy]The Possessed now use "All of You, Are Just Garbage!" instead of Foul Speech.

[Battle]When a character uses a skill, the skill name window will now last a bit longer.

##########System#############

[Faith]Added more generic functions to check if any character in your group has a faith CoB or tenet with a certain tag and then do something.

[Faith]Changed the code of all devotion from certain activities to this new generic function.

##########DEBUG#############

[Faith]Fixed tenet: Sanctioned Raider's incorrect requirement.

简体中文

##########Content############

【信仰】阿腾邪教徒掉落的宗教书籍现在会解锁【太阳崇拜】信条。从而使这个信条可以被主角团使用。（该变动不影响这个版本之前生成的宗教书籍。）

【技能】新技能：在座诸位，皆是垃圾。（污言秽语的全体版本。可以在这是间酒吧里找艾瑞克·奥斯罗特学习这个技能，但是，他的开价高得离谱。）

【敌人】阿腾邪教徒现在使用【在座诸位，皆是垃圾】而非【污言秽语】

【敌人】被附体之人现在使用【在座诸位，皆是垃圾】而非【污言秽语】

【战斗】当一个角色使用一个技能时，技能名称显示的窗口的存在时间略微增长了一点。

##########System#############

【信仰】加入了一些更泛用的函数在判断队伍中是否有任何角色存在某个带有某种特征的信仰核心或信条，随后进行某操作。

【信仰】所有的基于某种活动而获得虔诚的行为被更新到了这些新的泛用函数上。

##########DEBUG#############

【信仰】修复了信条【正当掠夺者】的错误要求。