Fixed a bug with training for the Gunslinger;
Fixed a bug where the previous save was not deleted when starting a new game;
Fixed a bug where the Q-ability of the shooter threw him out of the walls;
Fixed a bug where the shooter's abilities could have a negative cooldown;
Still be a Human update for 8 November 2022
Fixes after a big update
