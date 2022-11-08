 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Still be a Human update for 8 November 2022

Fixes after a big update

Share · View all patches · Build 9892541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug with training for the Gunslinger;
Fixed a bug where the previous save was not deleted when starting a new game;
Fixed a bug where the Q-ability of the shooter threw him out of the walls;
Fixed a bug where the shooter's abilities could have a negative cooldown;

Changed files in this update

Depot 1896811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link