Customizable SoundFont for Creative Mode

What is a SoundFont?

SoundFont it’s a kind of library which contains the samples associated to each instruments. Basically it’s the sound quality of each instrument.

A SoundFont contains hundreds of samples and instruments. Also, there are hundreds of SoundFonts available on the web! free or not, with different styles (general, classic, jazz, electro...), with different quality and size. The possibilities are huge, quite infinite!

SoundFont(R) is a registered trademark of E-mu Systems, Inc.

Maestro VR uses the SoundFont as the main sound source and now you can modify it and use the one you want or even create your own libraries to get the orchestra to sound the way you like it best.

Download SoundFonts

Find and download interesting SoundFonts here:

Ultimate List of Free Soundfonts

Polyphone sorted by category and search engine.

Cymatics

Soundfonts 4U

GeneralUser from Christian Collins site

Create or Modify SoundFonts

This is an option that requires advanced computer skills. But you can create your own sound libraries for Maestro VR.

Have a look to these two applications for editing SoundFonts:

Viena. Free and exhaustive functions. Interesting also to understand how works a synthesizer based on SoundFont.

Polyphone. Free and easy-to-use. Perfect for copy / paste presets between SoundFonts. Also there is an On-line SoundFonts repository with a powerful search engine. A must have!

Tips: try General Midi SoundFont to get a large variety of instruments and a compatibility with Midi norm.

Add a new SoundFont to Maestro VR

Download a SoundFont (.sf2) from the websites. Go to the game installation folder and inside _Maestro VRData search for the \SoundFonts folder.

_...\steamapps\common\MaestroVR\Maestro VRData\SoundFonts

Copy the .sf2 files there. Launch Maestro VR and select the Soundfont in Creative Mode.

And that's it!

