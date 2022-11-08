Building menu, elastic conveyor belts 1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9892037 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 12:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Building Menu added

Use Hammer tool and then "X" as default key to open building menu.

First build Material Depot to store your materials. You can have multiple depots on your property to store more materials.





You can also withdraw materials from Material Depot.

New Materials added

Concrete Blocks

Glass Panels

Metal Sheets

Pipes

Processors

Rubber Sheets

Seeds

Wires

Wood Planks

More will come with time

Shop with builds was removed and replaced by Material Shops.

Added two new Elastic Conveyors



