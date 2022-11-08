 Skip to content

Food Factory update for 8 November 2022

Building menu, elastic conveyor belts 1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9892037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Building Menu added

Use Hammer tool and then "X" as default key to open building menu.

First build Material Depot to store your materials. You can have multiple depots on your property to store more materials.


You can also withdraw materials from Material Depot.

New Materials added

  • Concrete Blocks
  • Glass Panels
  • Metal Sheets
  • Pipes
  • Processors
  • Rubber Sheets
  • Seeds
  • Wires
  • Wood Planks

More will come with time

Shop with builds was removed and replaced by Material Shops.

Added two new Elastic Conveyors


Changed files in this update

Depot 2019921
