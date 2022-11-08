Building menu, elastic conveyor belts 1.15

Building Menu added
Use Hammer tool and then "X" as default key to open building menu.
First build Material Depot to store your materials. You can have multiple depots on your property to store more materials.
You can also withdraw materials from Material Depot.
New Materials added
- Concrete Blocks
- Glass Panels
- Metal Sheets
- Pipes
- Processors
- Rubber Sheets
- Seeds
- Wires
- Wood Planks
More will come with time
Shop with builds was removed and replaced by Material Shops.
Added two new Elastic Conveyors
Changed files in this update