Bug Fixes Galore & a Crystal Ball Buff!

Hey folks! This is a small update containing a number of bug fixes that we’ve finished over the last week while making progress on larger features, including more items! The full patch notes are below!
- The Saturday Night Trivia US timeslot has been adjusted for daylight savings.
- From this update onwards Trivia Tricks will auto-detect daylight savings - the Saturday Night Trivia times will adjust automatically without the need of hotfix patches.
- The Waiting Room on the Main Menu has been returned to normal to prepare for the end of the Halloween event later today.
- If a player uses a Crystal Ball, they can no longer be Dazed by the Anvil.
- Fixed a bug where using the Crystal Ball did not always remove the Dazed status, if the player had been Dazed before using it.
- Fixed a bug where the Crystal Ball would not disappear from the podium if the player had another negative status while using it.
- Fixed a bug where players who were Dazed and then used the Crystal Ball would sometimes not receive the benefits of the Crystal Ball.
- Fixed a bug where clients could fill the Categories Menu with their own subscribed categories, instead of the menu being limited to the host's subscribed categories.
- Fixed a bug where, during the Magnet’s steal effect, the numbers on the podium would start from 0 instead of their current score.
- Fixed the Swap Ball playing the wrong sound effect.
- Potentially fixed a rare bug where the Dazed effect over Tricksters heads would last longer than intended.
