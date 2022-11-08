Beta Branch Patch 2.3 - Patch Notes

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.
This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):
Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.
Gameplay
-
Added a new Xsotan enemy that dashes
-
Improved Auto Research
- 3 items are now fed to station AI (instead of 5)
- Auto Research can now respect the type of items
-
Added a new "Repair Nearby Ships" order for fighters
- Mothership is always prioritized
- After mothership is repair, nearby allied ships are repaired
-
Renamed current "Repair" fighter order to more fitting "Repair Target"
- "Repair Target" now has the fighters stay at the target after repairing it fully
- Fighters now return and land once target is destroyed, instead of circling the mothership
-
Added a new "Collect Loot" Fighter order
-
Added a new legendary lightning turret
-
Added a new legendary party turret
-
Increased likelihood of ships appearing while mining/salvaging/etc.
-
Reduced prices of torpedoes by 40% - 80%, depending on rarity and type
Steam Achievements & Mods
- It is now possible to optionally enable Steam Achievements while mods are active
Maintenance Command
- Restock Command has been renamed to Maintenance Command
- Maintenance can now send a ship to repair the ship, hire crew, buy torpedoes and buy fighters
- Maintenance is the only command that can be started without functional crew or when the ship is severely damaged
- Maintenance command can now fill torpedo shafts when buying torpedoes, not just storage
UI
- Object Detector highlights now flash to be easily distinguishable from normal reticles
- Object Detector no longer highlights docked objects
- Cargo that is important for missions now has a special icon in Cargo Bay UI
- Added a milestone for the secret stick ship boss
- Speech bubbles of the player ship are now shown below the ship, not above it
- Marking items in inventory as trash now has settings for type & DPS of items
- Setting for sorting mission items to the top in the inventory is now remembered
Into The Rift - Gameplay
-
Added icons to rift monoliths for better orientation
-
Added icons to critical mission objects for better orientation
-
Improved clarity of all rift missions
- Added icons to mark finished monoliths
- Rescue of a lost Expedition: The shelter asteroid can now be interacted with
- Applied Xenology: Added visualizations on where probes can be placed
- Applied Xenology: Added a button to quickly deploy a probe
- Applied Xenology: Improved spawning of enemies when placing a probe
- Xsotan Core Extraction: All monoliths now have larvae
- Recovery Missions: Added icons to found wreckages for better orientation
-
Removed effects of several rift environmental effects on fighters
- Acid Fog, Radiation and Xsotan Breeders no longer affect or are affected by fighters
-
Several mission-critical objects are now invincible
-
Adjusted Repair and Attack platform's HP to survive longer, especially in the center
-
Increased amount of Rift Research Data dropped by Xsotan by 50%
-
Increased amount of Rift Research Data gathered by Scientist captain by 50%
-
Increased time it takes a Smuggler captain to procure Rift Research Data
Into The Rift - UI
- Added current ship mass to rift mission mass constraint tooltip
- Improved phrasing for mass limit to clarify destruction of the ship
- Dialogs with objects that need batteries now explicitly state that there are batteries nearby
- Flashing indicator for batteries no longer turns off after some time
- Batteries no longer flash while docked
- Weapon chamber switch indicator stops flashing once activated
- Battery stash indicator flashes after first interaction to make it easier to find again
- Battery stash indicator stops flashing after opening
Into The Rift - Modding
- Exposed several files of the Into The Rift DLC for modding
Performance
- Improved performance when adding torpedoes while the Torpedoes UI is open
Bugfixes
- Fixed several issues when objects were deleted
- Fixed an issue where mine/salvage orders weren't stopped properly while fighters were still deployed
- Fixed an issue where AI ships tried to mine/salvage while weapons were disabled
- Fixed an issue where some auto pilot buttons were missing while sitting in the ship
- Fixed some issues where mine/salvage command didn't work and/or gave unhelpful errors
- Fixed an issue where the location of the Xsotan Swarm Event Boss wasn't sent to players that had logged in during the event
- Fixed an issue where sparks for beam hits were created when paused
- Fixed an issue where Acid Fog in Rifts had a higher level than predicted by the mission board
- Fixed an issue where NPCs attacked marker buoys
- Fixed notifications overlaying the cursor while selecting a command on the galaxy map
- Fixed an issue where workforce in crew tab looked janky
- Fixed an issue where auto research tried to combine invalid items
- Fixed a possible crash when key bindings file was corrupted
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where Lasers from the turret factory could be configured to have 0 dps
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where repair beams could be blocked by impenetrable shields
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where DPS of weapons with battery charge was calculated incorrectly
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where the cargo volume wasn't updated correctly when using the Supply operation
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed several spelling issues
Changed depots in beta branch