Beta Branch Patch 2.3 - Patch Notes

Build 9891740 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 10:32:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.

This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):

Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.

Gameplay

Added a new Xsotan enemy that dashes

Improved Auto Research 3 items are now fed to station AI (instead of 5) Auto Research can now respect the type of items

Added a new "Repair Nearby Ships" order for fighters Mothership is always prioritized After mothership is repair, nearby allied ships are repaired

Renamed current "Repair" fighter order to more fitting "Repair Target" "Repair Target" now has the fighters stay at the target after repairing it fully Fighters now return and land once target is destroyed, instead of circling the mothership

Added a new "Collect Loot" Fighter order

Added a new legendary lightning turret

Added a new legendary party turret

Increased likelihood of ships appearing while mining/salvaging/etc.

Reduced prices of torpedoes by 40% - 80%, depending on rarity and type

Steam Achievements & Mods

It is now possible to optionally enable Steam Achievements while mods are active

Maintenance Command

Restock Command has been renamed to Maintenance Command

Maintenance can now send a ship to repair the ship, hire crew, buy torpedoes and buy fighters

Maintenance is the only command that can be started without functional crew or when the ship is severely damaged

Maintenance command can now fill torpedo shafts when buying torpedoes, not just storage

UI

Object Detector highlights now flash to be easily distinguishable from normal reticles

Object Detector no longer highlights docked objects

Cargo that is important for missions now has a special icon in Cargo Bay UI

Added a milestone for the secret stick ship boss

Speech bubbles of the player ship are now shown below the ship, not above it

Marking items in inventory as trash now has settings for type & DPS of items

Setting for sorting mission items to the top in the inventory is now remembered

Into The Rift - Gameplay

Added icons to rift monoliths for better orientation

Added icons to critical mission objects for better orientation

Improved clarity of all rift missions Added icons to mark finished monoliths Rescue of a lost Expedition: The shelter asteroid can now be interacted with Applied Xenology: Added visualizations on where probes can be placed Applied Xenology: Added a button to quickly deploy a probe Applied Xenology: Improved spawning of enemies when placing a probe Xsotan Core Extraction: All monoliths now have larvae Recovery Missions: Added icons to found wreckages for better orientation

Removed effects of several rift environmental effects on fighters Acid Fog, Radiation and Xsotan Breeders no longer affect or are affected by fighters

Several mission-critical objects are now invincible

Adjusted Repair and Attack platform's HP to survive longer, especially in the center

Increased amount of Rift Research Data dropped by Xsotan by 50%

Increased amount of Rift Research Data gathered by Scientist captain by 50%

Increased time it takes a Smuggler captain to procure Rift Research Data

Into The Rift - UI

Added current ship mass to rift mission mass constraint tooltip

Improved phrasing for mass limit to clarify destruction of the ship

Dialogs with objects that need batteries now explicitly state that there are batteries nearby

Flashing indicator for batteries no longer turns off after some time

Batteries no longer flash while docked

Weapon chamber switch indicator stops flashing once activated

Battery stash indicator flashes after first interaction to make it easier to find again

Battery stash indicator stops flashing after opening

Into The Rift - Modding

Exposed several files of the Into The Rift DLC for modding

Performance

Improved performance when adding torpedoes while the Torpedoes UI is open

Bugfixes