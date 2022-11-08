 Skip to content

World War 3 update for 8 November 2022

Weekly Shop Spotlight: MARSOC Winter Raider

World War 3 update for 8 November 2022

If you’ve got an eye for a deal and want to craft your own unique style and military identity in World War 3, be sure to explore the Shop regularly. Take a look at the latest Weekly Shop Spotlight, available to buy now from the World War 3 Shop!

MARSOC Winter Raider (Operator Blueprint)

The winter field uniform for the United States Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC), an elite force specialized in counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, foreign internal defense, and security force assistance. This Operator Blueprint features a MARPAT design, a helmet with ballistic goggles and a headlight, active ear protection, and a SPARTAN modular vest with various pouches for magazines, grenades, and other necessities.

Be sure to check out the other new items currently on offer, including:

  • Operator Blueprints: Royal Marine and GROM
  • Weapons: Beryl Night and AK-15 Modernization
  • Strikes: Anders Snake and Marder Winter Escalation
  • Identification Sets: Night Vision and One Shot

Hit the Shop before it refreshes on November 14!

