Tower of the sage update for 8 November 2022

Patch 2.0.0a

Share · View all patches · Build 9891585 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

The previous version sadly was broken because of the migration to unreal engine 5. Now everything should be fixed, however only 1 map will be available for a week.

  • Visual changes - every character has been changed and every animation has been changed to 12-16-24 frames from 60. I hope you like the new style - which will allow me to make new characters every week.

  • New visual effects like rain, new attack particles etc.

  • Every enemy attack has been reworked to make it feel more unique and boss fights feels nicer now.

  • Every encounter has been localized, so for example on map 1 you will see different elites and bosses than in map 2.

  • Poison now decrease by 2 every turn.

  • Card balance changes ( a lot ) and new card mechanics and statuses such as Destroy which will permanently remove a card from your deck after you used it, reflect status effect which will reflect damage and explosion which does damage every X turns.

  • Card widget has been fixed now cards are not messy.

  • In-game menu has been fixed

I hope you will like these changes, next update will come with the 2nd reworked map with the new bosses and encounters. In short term I will add a new playable hero (Barbarian) which is almost ready to go, however not balanced yet properly.
Take care guys and have fun.

