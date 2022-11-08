Patch 2.0.0a

Hello,
The previous version sadly was broken because of the migration to unreal engine 5. Now everything should be fixed, however only 1 map will be available for a week.
Visual changes - every character has been changed and every animation has been changed to 12-16-24 frames from 60. I hope you like the new style - which will allow me to make new characters every week.
New visual effects like rain, new attack particles etc.
Every enemy attack has been reworked to make it feel more unique and boss fights feels nicer now.
Every encounter has been localized, so for example on map 1 you will see different elites and bosses than in map 2.
Poison now decrease by 2 every turn.
Card balance changes ( a lot ) and new card mechanics and statuses such as Destroy which will permanently remove a card from your deck after you used it, reflect status effect which will reflect damage and explosion which does damage every X turns.
Card widget has been fixed now cards are not messy.
In-game menu has been fixed
I hope you will like these changes, next update will come with the 2nd reworked map with the new bosses and encounters. In short term I will add a new playable hero (Barbarian) which is almost ready to go, however not balanced yet properly.
Take care guys and have fun.
