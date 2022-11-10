Love & Sex 22.10 October Monthly Update (Official release)

Hi guys !
22.10 is now out of Beta access!!
And the new features are :
- Add sexy casual outfit for harmony dance
- Anna oral fun [1cg][1ev]
- Bitchy hot coffee text update
- Bree karate-gi outfit
- Bree/Lexi hot coffee [1ev]
- Bree MC - Jack events [3 cg][6 ev]
- Bree Z-box events [1cg][2ev]
- Cassidy's ending [2ev][1cg]
- Hanna alternate missionary [1ev]
- Hanna's ending [2ev][1cg]
- Hanna event 10 [1ev]
- Home harem Bree/Lexi beach date [2cg][1ev]
- Lexi/Minami/Samantha beach date [1ev]
- New Android logo
- Samantha/Sasha beach date [1ev]
- Samantha alternate ending [1cg]
- Taming oral fun [1cg][1 ev]
- Taming harem hot coffee with Ayesha [1cg][1ev]
- Taming harem event 3 [1ev]
As a side note we are currently having a poll on patreon to decide which girl will be added next to the full roster of the game ;)
https://patreon.com/posts/74468231
And just for your eyes here is a taste of what's coming next month ^^
Thanks a lot to our artist & dev team especially MidnightDatura, Lent1, Paradoxal D, Apoc, BlissFullDarkness, Domestos and Firesparq.
Hope you will enjoy it !
Andrealphus
Changed files in this update