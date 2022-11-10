Love & Sex 22.10 October Monthly Update (Official release)

Share · View all patches · Build 9891533 · Last edited 10 November 2022 – 08:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi guys !

22.10 is now out of Beta access!!

And the new features are :

Add sexy casual outfit for harmony dance

Anna oral fun [1cg][1ev]

Bitchy hot coffee text update

Bree karate-gi outfit

Bree/Lexi hot coffee [1ev]

Bree MC - Jack events [3 cg][6 ev]

Bree Z-box events [1cg][2ev]

Cassidy's ending [2ev][1cg]

Hanna alternate missionary [1ev]

Hanna's ending [2ev][1cg]

Hanna event 10 [1ev]

Home harem Bree/Lexi beach date [2cg][1ev]

Lexi/Minami/Samantha beach date [1ev]

New Android logo

Samantha/Sasha beach date [1ev]

Samantha alternate ending [1cg]

Taming oral fun [1cg][1 ev]

Taming harem hot coffee with Ayesha [1cg][1ev]

Taming harem event 3 [1ev]

As a side note we are currently having a poll on patreon to decide which girl will be added next to the full roster of the game ;)



https://patreon.com/posts/74468231

And just for your eyes here is a taste of what's coming next month ^^

Thanks a lot to our artist & dev team especially MidnightDatura, Lent1, Paradoxal D, Apoc, BlissFullDarkness, Domestos and Firesparq.

Hope you will enjoy it !

Andrealphus

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1264710/