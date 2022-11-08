 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Light It Up update for 8 November 2022

Quick Fix for Nov 8

Share · View all patches · Build 9891275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Any controller named 'Unknown' that the the controller API doesn't recognize will no longer have any hard coded mappings to it.
This is to allow users to assign their own mappings should the need arise.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link