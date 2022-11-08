Any controller named 'Unknown' that the the controller API doesn't recognize will no longer have any hard coded mappings to it.
This is to allow users to assign their own mappings should the need arise.
Light It Up update for 8 November 2022
Quick Fix for Nov 8
Any controller named 'Unknown' that the the controller API doesn't recognize will no longer have any hard coded mappings to it.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update