Together with Part 1 of the free Treacherous Adventure DLC we will be adding new Premium Cosmetics to the in-game store. We hope you’ll find something smart for your favorite hero in the Absent Friends Collection! In total, there’ll be 10 new cosmetics, one hat and one skin for each hero.

The cosmetics will be available in bundles (PC/Xbox/PS4) and as separate items (PC). Coming to PC November 8 and on console we’re aiming for December, shortly after Darktide’s release.

The Absent Friends premium cosmetics collection includes:

RELENTLESS REIKLANDER

Practical and cost effective attire for a roving bounty hunter.

Career: Bounty Hunter

Candlelight Helm

Jury-rigged miner's helm. More notable for its practicality than its functionality.

Jury-rigged miner's helm. More notable for its practicality than its functionality.

This garb has a decidedly Bretonnian cut to its cloth, though an Imperial bounty hunter would surely never don such an outfit.

BURNING SOUL

A wizard can conjure the flame for only so long before succumbing to its embrace.

Career: Unchained

Flame Within

Naught kindles a flame like the soul of its conjurer ... but once it takes root, beware.

Naught kindles a flame like the soul of its conjurer ... but once it takes root, beware.

This gown has clearly been too close to a flame ... but did that flame burn without, or within?

KNIGHT OF THE BLAZING SUN

Glorious raiment worn by a preceptor of the Blazing Sun. Forever a beacon of light and hope.

Career: Foot Knight

Myrmidia's Gaze

Not an easy stare to meet. But don't blink - you might lose your head.

Not an easy stare to meet. But don't blink - you might lose your head.

Full plate blessed by the goddess Myrmidia, and thus dedicated to the cause of justice.

RAMBLING RANGER

Who can say the last time this wandering dawi last graced the doors of his hold?

Career: Ranger Veteran

Ranger's Tattered Patch

This item has seen better days - much like the unfortunate who has donned it.

This item has seen better days - much like the unfortunate who has donned it.

Well-loved and now, alas, approaching the end of its days, this armour will still serve in a pinch.

WILD HEATH WARDEN

Cursed armour from distant Naggaroth. The previous owner hasn't a use for it any longer.

Career: Shade