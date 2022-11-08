[Update] ver 1.0.11

Updated to ver 1.0.11.

The contents are the following bug fixes.

Fixed a bug that caused an exception in the battle test when there was a common event with "Collision Condition with Player (Operating Cast)" as an execution condition on the event sheet.

Fixed a bug that caused an exception when performing a battle test from the battle panel on a common event.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when playing a WebM file with no audio track using the command script "Play Movie".

Fixed a bug that caused a crash if the collision type was set to Mesh in the Resource > Stamp settings and the Mesh model was left blank.

Fixed a bug that caused common events tied to an item to be executed even after the item's use was canceled.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a cast without a jumpup/landing motion to have a different jump power or be able to make a double jump when the cast was set as the player.

Fixed a bug that prevented the "Teleport Event" panel from taking effect from common events executed from other than items/skills.

Fixed a bug in which deleting the event that executed the conversation while the conversation was being displayed would prevent operation even after the conversation was closed.

Fixed a bug so that a confirmation message is not displayed when pasting data from the same project in the database.

When pasting data from the database, if there is data with the same name in the destination, the data name is now sequentially numbered.

Fixed a bug in which the contents of an event generated by "Generate Event" were sometimes mixed with the contents of another event and executed after the player moved to a different map.

Fixed a bug in the Layout Tool > Text & Special Formats Insert Support dialog where the following formats could no longer be specified.

learncharactername : Name of Party Member who Learns a New Skill

learnskillname : Name of Skill to be Learned in Results

learnskillname[x] : Name of Skill X to be Learned in Results

Fixed a bug that caused skin models to appear composited when rendering instances.