 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SURV1V3 update for 11 November 2022

Survival Season 3 now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9890991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hi survivors, release 1.1.0 is live!

We are finally ready to launch SURVIVAL SEASON 3 with a new random event, new zombies, tons of new weapons, new skins ...and more and more items to craft! Enjoy the biggest VR sandbox out there! 😉
We're also deploying a dramatic performance upgrade that should help mid & low-end hardware.
For the complete list, check the full changelog below!

Enjoy!😉

PS: while downloading the new update, please spend one minute of your time leaving a review!
This is a 2 guys' project... and we need your support! 🥰

Survival season 3

What's new with survival season 3?

The haunted

"DAMN! I need you to free this place up! It's haunted by a horde of undead and by a big zombie surrounded by some weird shitty smoke. I tried shooting him from afar, but that big pile of shit is still unscathed." (Jeremy Stanford)

Face the most challenging event to get a new very rare weapon! 👍

New weapons

Survival rifle, double barrel shotgun, swat shield, survival baton, sunshine axe, ... weapons are never enough when the world goes south 💀

New skins

Rock never dies, inmate, dia de muertos... which skin will you choose? 🤑
and which weapon skin matches best?

Middle age is here!

Let's get back to the origins, a huge sword and wooden shield can be sooo satisfying😉

Check also the full changelog below!
Enjoy! 😋

New features & tweaks:

  • survival: survival season 3
  • core: huge performance upgrade
  • survival: new survival event "The Haunt"
  • weapons: double barrel shotgun
  • weapons: survival rifle
  • weapons: tactical shield
  • weapons: medieval sword and shield
  • weapons: tweaking special weapons damage
  • weapons: modular bombs can be crafted in survival mode
  • weapons: changing shotgun pump lock behavior (now the pump only locks when the bullet is cocked)
  • weapons: tweaking explosions damage radius
  • graphics: new player and weapons skins
  • graphics: player's head dismemberment
  • graphics: brightness setting is more effective
  • graphics: upgrade to NVIDIA DLSS 2.3.11
  • a lot of minor tweaks!!

Fixed bugs:

  • survival: inventory case can reset causing all inventory to be lost (unfortunately we can't restore players' original inventory)
  • inventory: gear weight becoming extremely high
  • inventory: fixing helmets' wrong position/rendering while stored in the backpack
  • weapons: regular shotgun not being able to camo spray
  • multiplayer: objects visibility is not always synchronized
  • multiplayer: oculus store players can't see steam sessions
  • localization: survival mode intro screen with invalid characters for German, Russian and Chinese localizations
  • Santa Carla map: tablet map is not 100% in sync with city's shape
  • Nowhere map: fixing fog color during daylight hours
  • Nowhere map: a brain in a sink in a medical facility, towards the east middle of the map that can't be picked up
  • minor bugs

To get in touch with us, just drop a line on the discussions forum or join our discord channel.
As usual, feedback is welcome!

Changed files in this update

SURV1V3 -REL- Depot Depot 722183
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link