Survival Season 3 now live!



Hi survivors, release 1.1.0 is live!

We are finally ready to launch SURVIVAL SEASON 3 with a new random event, new zombies, tons of new weapons, new skins ...and more and more items to craft! Enjoy the biggest VR sandbox out there! 😉

We're also deploying a dramatic performance upgrade that should help mid & low-end hardware.

For the complete list, check the full changelog below!

Enjoy!😉

PS: while downloading the new update, please spend one minute of your time leaving a review!

This is a 2 guys' project... and we need your support! 🥰

Survival season 3

What's new with survival season 3?

The haunted

"DAMN! I need you to free this place up! It's haunted by a horde of undead and by a big zombie surrounded by some weird shitty smoke. I tried shooting him from afar, but that big pile of shit is still unscathed." (Jeremy Stanford)

Face the most challenging event to get a new very rare weapon! 👍

New weapons

Survival rifle, double barrel shotgun, swat shield, survival baton, sunshine axe, ... weapons are never enough when the world goes south 💀

New skins

Rock never dies, inmate, dia de muertos... which skin will you choose? 🤑

and which weapon skin matches best?

Middle age is here!

Let's get back to the origins, a huge sword and wooden shield can be sooo satisfying😉

Check also the full changelog below!

Enjoy! 😋

New features & tweaks:

survival: survival season 3

core: huge performance upgrade

survival: new survival event "The Haunt"

weapons: double barrel shotgun

weapons: survival rifle

weapons: tactical shield

weapons: medieval sword and shield

weapons: tweaking special weapons damage

weapons: modular bombs can be crafted in survival mode

weapons: changing shotgun pump lock behavior (now the pump only locks when the bullet is cocked)

weapons: tweaking explosions damage radius

graphics: new player and weapons skins

graphics: player's head dismemberment

graphics: brightness setting is more effective

graphics: upgrade to NVIDIA DLSS 2.3.11

a lot of minor tweaks!!

Fixed bugs:

survival: inventory case can reset causing all inventory to be lost (unfortunately we can't restore players' original inventory)

inventory: gear weight becoming extremely high

inventory: fixing helmets' wrong position/rendering while stored in the backpack

weapons: regular shotgun not being able to camo spray

multiplayer: objects visibility is not always synchronized

multiplayer: oculus store players can't see steam sessions

localization: survival mode intro screen with invalid characters for German, Russian and Chinese localizations

Santa Carla map: tablet map is not 100% in sync with city's shape

Nowhere map: fixing fog color during daylight hours

Nowhere map: a brain in a sink in a medical facility, towards the east middle of the map that can't be picked up

minor bugs

To get in touch with us, just drop a line on the discussions forum or join our discord channel.

As usual, feedback is welcome!