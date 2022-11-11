Survival Season 3 now live!

Hi survivors, release 1.1.0 is live!
We are finally ready to launch SURVIVAL SEASON 3 with a new random event, new zombies, tons of new weapons, new skins ...and more and more items to craft! Enjoy the biggest VR sandbox out there! 😉
We're also deploying a dramatic performance upgrade that should help mid & low-end hardware.
For the complete list, check the full changelog below!
Enjoy!😉
PS: while downloading the new update, please spend one minute of your time leaving a review!
This is a 2 guys' project... and we need your support! 🥰
Survival season 3
What's new with survival season 3?
The haunted
"DAMN! I need you to free this place up! It's haunted by a horde of undead and by a big zombie surrounded by some weird shitty smoke. I tried shooting him from afar, but that big pile of shit is still unscathed." (Jeremy Stanford)
Face the most challenging event to get a new very rare weapon! 👍
New weapons
Survival rifle, double barrel shotgun, swat shield, survival baton, sunshine axe, ... weapons are never enough when the world goes south 💀
New skins
Rock never dies, inmate, dia de muertos... which skin will you choose? 🤑
and which weapon skin matches best?
Middle age is here!
Let's get back to the origins, a huge sword and wooden shield can be sooo satisfying😉
Check also the full changelog below!
Enjoy! 😋
New features & tweaks:
- survival: survival season 3
- core: huge performance upgrade
- survival: new survival event "The Haunt"
- weapons: double barrel shotgun
- weapons: survival rifle
- weapons: tactical shield
- weapons: medieval sword and shield
- weapons: tweaking special weapons damage
- weapons: modular bombs can be crafted in survival mode
- weapons: changing shotgun pump lock behavior (now the pump only locks when the bullet is cocked)
- weapons: tweaking explosions damage radius
- graphics: new player and weapons skins
- graphics: player's head dismemberment
- graphics: brightness setting is more effective
- graphics: upgrade to NVIDIA DLSS 2.3.11
- a lot of minor tweaks!!
Fixed bugs:
- survival: inventory case can reset causing all inventory to be lost (unfortunately we can't restore players' original inventory)
- inventory: gear weight becoming extremely high
- inventory: fixing helmets' wrong position/rendering while stored in the backpack
- weapons: regular shotgun not being able to camo spray
- multiplayer: objects visibility is not always synchronized
- multiplayer: oculus store players can't see steam sessions
- localization: survival mode intro screen with invalid characters for German, Russian and Chinese localizations
- Santa Carla map: tablet map is not 100% in sync with city's shape
- Nowhere map: fixing fog color during daylight hours
- Nowhere map: a brain in a sink in a medical facility, towards the east middle of the map that can't be picked up
- minor bugs
To get in touch with us, just drop a line on the discussions forum or join our discord channel.
As usual, feedback is welcome!
Changed files in this update