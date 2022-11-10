Patch Notes [1.5.5]

Share · View all patches · Build 9890990 · Last edited 10 November 2022 – 10:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Some house keeping with a few small fixes that were lingering.

The friends tab is visible if the game is launched offline.

For some players the Antarcticar achievement was still locked after doing the requirements to unlock it.

Fixed a NullPtr issue that was causing some issues when viewing store items.

Removed the string "Take a look" on the Parking pass in the store as it was miseading

