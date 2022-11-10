Patch Notes [1.5.5]

Some house keeping with a few small fixes that were lingering.
- The friends tab is visible if the game is launched offline.
- For some players the Antarcticar achievement was still locked after doing the requirements to unlock it.
- Fixed a NullPtr issue that was causing some issues when viewing store items.
- Removed the string "Take a look" on the Parking pass in the store as it was miseading
Another bug that caught your attention? Check out our bug forum on Discord or use this form. Thanks a lot for your help!
Changed files in this update