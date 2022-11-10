 Skip to content

You Suck at Parking update for 10 November 2022

Patch Notes [1.5.5]

Build 9890990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some house keeping with a few small fixes that were lingering.

  • The friends tab is visible if the game is launched offline.
  • For some players the Antarcticar achievement was still locked after doing the requirements to unlock it.
  • Fixed a NullPtr issue that was causing some issues when viewing store items.
  • Removed the string "Take a look" on the Parking pass in the store as it was miseading

Another bug that caught your attention? Check out our bug forum on Discord or use this form. Thanks a lot for your help!

Changed files in this update

You Suck At Parking Windows Depot 837881
