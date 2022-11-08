Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.12.7

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Characteristic adjustments：

Optimized the effect when the top bar adaptation is adjusted to the height adaptation

Optimized the description of tips for consuming items to improve technology experience output, and increased the specific value

Adjusted the default item of each difficulty additional building to none

Adjusted the difficulty score of the opening options such as 2 player opening

Very difficult and difficult to open the initial happiness health buff by default

lowered the maximum capacity of animals in the corral to shorten the time for animals to enter the corral building

lowered the probability of triggering some disasters

Optimized the building search function in English, no longer case-sensitive

Optimized the interface of technology description and merchant ship trading, and increased the scroll bar when the content is long

The number of 1 building will hide the left and right switch button

The trading interface has increased the indication of the upper limit of trade goods

Increased the display area of items in the interface of docks, supply terminals, and delivery stations

Added the function of closing the alpaca dialog box in the tutorial alone

Removed the inventory button from the dock tab

Bugfixes：

Fixed the problem that the security office still shows the building range

Fixed the problem that one employee in the composting plant may not be able to work after using the job-adding upgrade.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select Properties - BETAS , and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

