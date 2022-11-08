Season 03: PATCH 02 (Build 78555 - 08/11/22)

Hello Miners,
The Great Mineral Rush has ended on Hoxxes and mineral spawns are now back to normal! Below is a list of bug fixes, ranging from fixing Doretta’s “interesting” sightseeing routes, Plague bugs, weapons tweaks, adding glowing eyes to the DLC helmet, regardless of what paintjob you choose and much more!
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Added new Plague meteor warning effect
- Extended the delay before player infection buildup begins to drop
- Added a small amount of damage to the infected praetorian spit attack
- Fix outlines not being correctly disabled on HoldTab functionality for Cleanup Pod, Minimules, Battery Crate, Broken Supply Pod, SupplyPods
- Removed beer can from character selection screen
- Added better collision to Meteor Top
- Decreased priority of meteor "calldown rock cracker" usable, carriables can no longer get stuck inside the usable collision
- Fixed maggots not animating
- Made the simple version of the Industrial Sabotage mission even more compact and simple reducing mission time some more
- Reduced max vertical spawning angle of Contagion Spike
- Improved Meteor spawning in escort missions
- Fixed code counting missing minerals spawned in veins always reporting 0 in shipping builds. Resulting in the game trying to spawn in way too much missing minerals
- Shieldtank/oppressor sound turned down a bit
- Burst pistol volume tweak+assault rifle volume tweaks
- Bosco can now carry doretta's head again
- Dwarf should no longer get stuck behind medbay biotank
- Lowered Ripper friendly fire collider radius making it easier to dodge
- Added fixed glowing light materials for dlc helmets
- Minor bugfix for intersections on spacerig
- Boomerang Grenade: Fixed up look of trail + movement when no target is found, clients targeting stuff in the ceiling is now better
- Springloaded Ripper: Added aim reticle
- Attempt to reduce lag when Contagion Spike is cleaned
- Fixed Shellbacks killed while frozen will not play their death animation
- Plague removal tools now also go away on terrain scanner when objective is complete
- Fixed Friendly Shredders targets dread twins while they healing
- When playing with gamepad, aim assist is no longer triggered by looking at Rock Pox, and a bug was fixed where aim assist was triggered by enemies behind walls
- Fixed that Friendly shredder drones seem to fly to the host or existing shredder swarms, even when far away from them
- Add support for headwear to use the "slim" armor version to prevent clipping
- Make Full Plague DLC headwear use "slim" armors
- Fixed weapon ammo displays not animating
- Fixed Meteor landed next to the Drilldozer lander, preventing rockbreaker attachment
- Fixed bug, where robot rebellion and roughnecks paintjobs didn't glow enough on the neonskin frameworks
- Fixed Unlocking the Milspec framework for one weapon, shows a permanent red exclamation mark for all weapons in the equipment terminal
- Fixed Status effects blocking Dreadnought health bar
- Fixed Escort doretta going back and forth bug
- Fixed debri lights on Plague areas
KNOWN ISSUES:
- There is a 25% chance that the Contagion Spike UI will not appear on subsequent Contagion Spikes after clearing the first Contagion Spike in a mission
