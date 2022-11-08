Season 03: PATCH 02 (Build 78555 - 08/11/22)

Hello Miners,

The Great Mineral Rush has ended on Hoxxes and mineral spawns are now back to normal! Below is a list of bug fixes, ranging from fixing Doretta’s “interesting” sightseeing routes, Plague bugs, weapons tweaks, adding glowing eyes to the DLC helmet, regardless of what paintjob you choose and much more!

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —

Added new Plague meteor warning effect

Extended the delay before player infection buildup begins to drop

Added a small amount of damage to the infected praetorian spit attack

Fix outlines not being correctly disabled on HoldTab functionality for Cleanup Pod, Minimules, Battery Crate, Broken Supply Pod, SupplyPods

Removed beer can from character selection screen

Added better collision to Meteor Top

Decreased priority of meteor "calldown rock cracker" usable, carriables can no longer get stuck inside the usable collision

Fixed maggots not animating

Made the simple version of the Industrial Sabotage mission even more compact and simple reducing mission time some more

Reduced max vertical spawning angle of Contagion Spike

Improved Meteor spawning in escort missions

Fixed code counting missing minerals spawned in veins always reporting 0 in shipping builds. Resulting in the game trying to spawn in way too much missing minerals

Shieldtank/oppressor sound turned down a bit

Burst pistol volume tweak+assault rifle volume tweaks

Bosco can now carry doretta's head again

Dwarf should no longer get stuck behind medbay biotank

Lowered Ripper friendly fire collider radius making it easier to dodge

Added fixed glowing light materials for dlc helmets

Minor bugfix for intersections on spacerig

Boomerang Grenade: Fixed up look of trail + movement when no target is found, clients targeting stuff in the ceiling is now better

Springloaded Ripper: Added aim reticle

Attempt to reduce lag when Contagion Spike is cleaned

Fixed Shellbacks killed while frozen will not play their death animation

Plague removal tools now also go away on terrain scanner when objective is complete

Fixed Friendly Shredders targets dread twins while they healing

When playing with gamepad, aim assist is no longer triggered by looking at Rock Pox, and a bug was fixed where aim assist was triggered by enemies behind walls

Fixed that Friendly shredder drones seem to fly to the host or existing shredder swarms, even when far away from them

Add support for headwear to use the "slim" armor version to prevent clipping

Make Full Plague DLC headwear use "slim" armors

Fixed weapon ammo displays not animating

Fixed Meteor landed next to the Drilldozer lander, preventing rockbreaker attachment

Fixed bug, where robot rebellion and roughnecks paintjobs didn't glow enough on the neonskin frameworks

Fixed Unlocking the Milspec framework for one weapon, shows a permanent red exclamation mark for all weapons in the equipment terminal

Fixed Status effects blocking Dreadnought health bar

Fixed Escort doretta going back and forth bug

Fixed debri lights on Plague areas

KNOWN ISSUES: