Escape Academy DLC 1 - Escape From Anti-Escape Island is Now Live!

Escape From Anti-Escape Island is Live!

The day is finally here and Escape Academy's first DLC, Escape from Anti-Escape Island is now live and playable. Escape from five brand new, handcrafted rooms featuring harder puzzles, zany premises, all strung together by an exciting follow up narrative to the basegame.

For players who purchased the DLC through season-pass, just make sure you update your Steam build and it will now be available! For those who have not purchased the DLC yet, head on over to its Steam Page and get to escaping.

Once installed, the DLC will be available via the campus map screen by pressing TAB and selecting Escape From Anti-Escape Island.

The Coin Crew team is thrilled to be able to share this DLC with everyone and keep your eyes peeled for news on our future content.

GLHF,

Coin Crew Games