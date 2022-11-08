- New! 8 different sprint missions have been added to the stations on the map. (They can be accessed by creating a new game.)
- Fixed many bugs that occurred during the tutorial.
Rocket Inc update for 8 November 2022
Sprint Missions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
