Alpha test is here!

Velocity Rift is a time-warping FPS that focuses on always moving and shooting your enemies accurately. It is being developed as a student project and new features are to be added. The key challenge is the limited amount of ammo (orbs) that you have, only 3! These orbs return at different speeds depending on what you hit (slowest if you miss, fastest if you hit the weak spot of enemies) so make your shots count!