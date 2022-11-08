American Truck Simulator - 1.46 Update

We are happy to announce that the 1.46 update for American Truck Simulator has been released and is now available on Steam. This update features bug fixes, changes and new content, which are featured below, so we recommend taking a read!

We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated, provided their feedback, and made bug reports during the 1.46 Open Beta. Your valuable input helped us make tweaks, changes and smash some bugs we may have missed the first time around. We hope you can now begin to fully enjoy the fruit of your work.

Gallery

There’s a brand new feature for both American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2. It is something that we’ve been working on for quite a while. Gallery is a new feature that contains a management solution for all images, photo trophies, and discovered viewpoints, while maintaining all legacy functionality of the Screenshot Manager.

Perhaps the most intriguing part awaits you with the addition of "Photo Trophies". You will be able to find these locations thanks to new map icons and capture them via Photo Mode. We have developed a new tracking system that will pop up whenever your camera will face the landmark using the mode.

Within Gallery you will also find Viewpoints, which not only offers a way for the player to be guided towards any undiscovered viewpoints but also serves as a platform for reviewing those which have already been discovered and played, allowing the player to view them again.

Finally, Gallery offers a fresh clean layout for previewing, sorting, and uploading your images to your World of Trucks Gallery and Profile truck slots. There's so many more little other features to explore and find in the Gallery, which we wrote a dedicated blogpost about recently!

If you'd like to learn more, head on over to it's dedicated blogpost which can be found here.

Company Browser

An exciting new feature for both American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2 in the 1.46 update is the Company Browser. This new in-game browser allows players to search for specific types of companies, cargoes and/or trailer types. This means that if you are waiting for any of the examples mentioned in the previous sentence, you can easily check if such a thing even exists within the game!

So, if you are curious about which cargo you can theoretically haul for example between Bellingham and Nogales or even Eureka to Burlington, the company browser will achieve just that!

We look forward to seeing you use this new feature, as we know it will prove helpful for a lot of drivers! Let us know your thoughts and feedback on our social media channels and forums.

Ownable Cisterns - Chemical Trailers

Today we are happy to share with you the next addition to our ownable cistern collection, Chemical Trailers!

These tankers are designed to transport a variety of chemicals including acidic, toxic, or corrosive liquid products. These cargo types include Hydrochloric Acid, Sulfuric Acid, Pesticides, Mercuric Chloride and more, so careful driving is highly recommended.

he ATS Cistern include 3 chassis types (43ft 2 axle, 48ft 3 axle and 53ft, 4 axle) which are single chain. It will also come 2 body types (chrome or paintable) and with a variety of accessories and customizations which include:

Chassis type

Paintjobs (base and DLC)

Markers

Rear bumpers

Mudflaps

and other accessories such as (hoses, tool boxes, extinguishers etc

We are excited to see you hauling these new chemical trailers in your company and how you will customize them!

US-20

We are happy to share that the US-20, located between Idaho and Montana will be arriving as a free update for owners of the DLCs. This highway has been highly requested by you, our #BestCommunityEver, since Montana's release.







This important connection allows drivers to drive between Idaho Falls, ID, and the settlement of West Yellowstone in Montana. West Yellowstone is also home to a tourist center, located just outside the west gate to the Yellowstone Natl. Park. This also gives players traveling from Idaho state an option to travel to the Yellowstone National Park as well as connect with US-191 which is a popular trucking route in the area.







We hope you enjoy exploring this new road along with the beautiful views that come along with it. And who knows, maybe you will find a new achievement over there as well.

Custom City Intros

Recently, we introduced a new experimental feature in ETS2 and ATS - the custom city introductions. Thanks to the positive feedback that we have seen from the community, we are glad to let you know that we have expanded this feature!

These special cutscenes appear when a player selects a starting city when creating a new profile and, as you may know, they are currently available only for the cities of Austria and the city of Hanover in Euro Truck Simulator 2. However, this feature can now be found in the world of American Truck Simulator also!

New players will have the opportunity to watch one of these awesome cutscenes when selecting their first city that has a garage in Colorado and Wyoming map expansions.

So, what do you think? Should we keep working on the custom city introductions? If so, let us know!

Idaho Viewpoints Redesign

We went back and updated the viewpoints of Idaho DLC to better reflect our current standard of their length, pace and camera movement. They are now generally more polished and on par in terms of quality with their more modern siblings from newer map expansions.





Driveshaft Torque

We are always doing our best to make the trucking experience within our games as realistic as possible, and that is exactly the reason why this new addition, which can be turned on in the settings, is arriving into the world of ATS. This feature simulates the spinning of the chassis during acceleration, which results in a slight lift of the front left wheel. This effect is more visible on American trucks due to them being longer.

**Changelog

**

Map

**US-20 road between Idaho and Montana

Idaho Viewpoints Redesign**

Vehicles

**Ownable Cisterns - Chemical Trailers

Cascadia and Western Star 57X got custom infotainment implementation

Infotainment/GPS screens on all trucks have switched off state separated from map zoom

Cellphones and navigational devices got a custom implementation**

Gameplay