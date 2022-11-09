TRUE SKATE™ is Officially Live on Steam – Play Now!

We are excited to announce today the Worldwide Early-Access release of TRUE SKATE™ on Steam, with a commitment to enable true skateboarding freedom.

Skateboarding is challenging.

Skateboarding is freedom.

Skateboarding is TRUE SKATE™.

TRUE SKATE™ creates a NEW PARADIGM for Skateboarding games on Steam as players increase skill by getting a feeling for the physics, rather than learning gestures.

Your interaction with the skateboard is powered completely by True Axis's instant and unified PHYSICS system creating the closest FEELING to real-world skateboarding. The skateboard reacts instantly as foot and stick feel truly connected!

The beauty of the physics, is it's just like real-world skateboarding. With the right skill, if you can dream it, you can do it.

We are launching Early-Access to work with you, the players, to build the true skateboarding sim. The instant and unified physics means there are many different ways to play the game, so to begin with we want to understand what controls you want for true skateboarding freedom.

10 years ago, TRUE SKATE™ was born on mobile, today we are excited to be joining the Steam Community and to start working together as we evolve TRUE SKATE™ over the next 10 years and beyond.

TRUE CONTROL. TRUE SKILL. TRUE SKATE™.