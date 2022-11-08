 Skip to content

Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 8 November 2022

v1.2 Update Notes - 64-bit Upgrade

We have upgraded our game to 64-bit, which improves performance a lot regarding game crash, that a lot of players encounter.
You can check whether it's 64-bit next to the version number.

32-bit computer

For players who are using 32-bit computer, please follow instruction to switch to 32-bit version. We are very sorry for the inconvenience.

Other Update notes:

  • Added units' attack range indicator.
  • Added Unit Power tooltip.
  • Added back glasses to Emily.
  • Other minor changes.


