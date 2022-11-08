 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Nexus update for 8 November 2022

Life old tower placement correction

Share · View all patches · Build 9890195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

〇The Guidance orb being unavailable in Life was not what I intended, so We will change the placement.
〇In the cost required for the Mystic Gate of Tut-1, changes were made to "Platinum -10" and "Violet +10".

Changed files in this update

Tactical Nexus Chapter 6 -Tactical Rainbow- (1265062) デポ Depot 1265062
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link