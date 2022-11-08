〇The Guidance orb being unavailable in Life was not what I intended, so We will change the placement.
〇In the cost required for the Mystic Gate of Tut-1, changes were made to "Platinum -10" and "Violet +10".
Tactical Nexus update for 8 November 2022
Life old tower placement correction
