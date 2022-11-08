 Skip to content

Stitched HD update for 8 November 2022

Stitched HD patch version 1.03

Stitched HD patch version 1.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We've been hard at work to squash more bugs for the HD release and we got some updates for this week. Here is the patch note:

  • Fixed an issue with text box being displayed at incorrect time
  • Addressed an issue where the dark figure is spawned twice
  • Fixed an issue with icons lingering on the screen during quick-time event
  • Added missing voice on some of the doll's dialogues
  • Corrected several dialogue issues
  • Fixed an issue with text being cut off
  • Added additional lighting to certain areas of the game
  • Added current version to the game menu screen
  • Fixed a few environment clipping issues

Cheers!

  • Fluffex Studios

