Stitched HD patch version 1.03

Hi everyone,

We've been hard at work to squash more bugs for the HD release and we got some updates for this week. Here is the patch note:

Fixed an issue with text box being displayed at incorrect time

Addressed an issue where the dark figure is spawned twice

Fixed an issue with icons lingering on the screen during quick-time event

Added missing voice on some of the doll's dialogues

Corrected several dialogue issues

Fixed an issue with text being cut off

Added additional lighting to certain areas of the game

Added current version to the game menu screen

Fixed a few environment clipping issues

Cheers!