Patch fix for the global update 08.11.22

Stalkers!
Here is a list of changes that are included in today's small patch fix:
– Fixed display of the name of the manager of the officer club
– You can now take the quest from Karl to turn in Morse Black Boxes with one Black Box
– It is now possible to complete the delivery of spare parts to Karl for the assembly of the Radiochip after completing the Vanya Hell quest
– O. Yuzhny guards on Novaya Zemlya now respond correctly to PC and PVP player status
– Removed the extra minus Mister Big's gang reputation from the quest "Thin World: Soldier's Star"
Sincerely,
SO Team
Changed files in this update