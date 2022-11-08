 Skip to content

Stay Out update for 8 November 2022

Patch fix for the global update 08.11.22

Build 9890040

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stalkers!

Here is a list of changes that are included in today's small patch fix:

– Fixed display of the name of the manager of the officer club

– You can now take the quest from Karl to turn in Morse Black Boxes with one Black Box

– It is now possible to complete the delivery of spare parts to Karl for the assembly of the Radiochip after completing the Vanya Hell quest

– O. Yuzhny guards on Novaya Zemlya now respond correctly to PC and PVP player status

– Removed the extra minus Mister Big's gang reputation from the quest "Thin World: Soldier's Star"

Sincerely,
SO Team

