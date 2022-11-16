 Skip to content

Redemption's Guild update for 16 November 2022

IMPORTANT: Issue downloading the game

We're aware of issues with downloading the game.

We're working with Steam to resolve the issue and should be resolved soon.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

