Driving it to Honest John pays $25 more.
Changed values for rust, damage, having the correct parts for the body and painting.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 8 November 2022
A New Way to Sell Your Vehicle
Vehicle's can be sold at the vehicle instead of having to drive it to Honest John.
