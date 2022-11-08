 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 8 November 2022

A New Way to Sell Your Vehicle

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 8 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vehicle's can be sold at the vehicle instead of having to drive it to Honest John.
Driving it to Honest John pays $25 more.
Changed values for rust, damage, having the correct parts for the body and painting.

