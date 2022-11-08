Bug Fix: Error when using an aphrodisiac when talking to the heroine and different obstacles at the same time
Bug Fix: Fixed a bug in the restaurant map of the kingdom, where the dish cannot be acquired.
Fixed a typo in the introduction.
Fixed a bug: the kitchen, the tool processing table, and the tool processing table were added to the return map.
Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 8 November 2022
ver1.09 Update
