Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 8 November 2022

ver1.09 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9889738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix: Error when using an aphrodisiac when talking to the heroine and different obstacles at the same time
Bug Fix: Fixed a bug in the restaurant map of the kingdom, where the dish cannot be acquired.
Fixed a typo in the introduction.
Fixed a bug: the kitchen, the tool processing table, and the tool processing table were added to the return map.

