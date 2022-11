Attention Squaddies,

Update 3.4 for Squad is ready and can be downloaded! To know about all the latest changes that are coming with this update head on to our Release Notes blog.

If you find any technical issues or bugs that might have come with the new update please report them in the Technical Issues Forum Thread. Thank you so much for all your support, it is invaluable to us and helps us make Squad a better game!

At ease,

– Offworld Industries