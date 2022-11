Share · View all patches · Build 9889635 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 04:09:19 UTC by Wendy

There was a bug in the when it should Save your Game Data.The .sav files local files couldn't be created correctly.

This bug is fixed now in version 1.06.

Now the game saves automatically everytime the player returns to level select screen.

If you find any problem, please, feel free to keep in touch.

Thanks for your compreension!

Studio SoulAres