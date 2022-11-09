VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 1.0.2

▪ Updates to Version 1.0.2

[Balance Adjustment]

・ Revised Master Memory of each VA upwards.

After adjustment, the characteristics of each body can be fully utilized.

・Use of frequency, IA skills, matrix, and adjustment effects are adjusted upwards

To improve the playability of the game

Considered to replace IA skills.

[Specific adjustments]

・Adjusted the value of "Trigrav Master" in Memory

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Black Rose Master” in Memory

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Grimhilde Master” in Memory

Raised the value.

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Battlefield Angel” in Memory

Adjusted the condition, and Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Gravity Burst” in IA skills

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Gungnir Burst” in IA skills

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Heal Bell” in IA skills

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Witch’s Guidance” in IA skills

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Windmill” in IA skills

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Canon” in IA skills

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Threat Lung” in IA skills

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Stand Up・Audience” in IA skills

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “JORMUNGAND” in Matrix

Adjusted the requisite amount of Metamaterials as special skill damaged upward adjustment.

・Adjusted the value of “RAGNAROK” in the Matrix

Adjusted the requisite amount of Metamaterials as special skill damaged upward adjustment.

・Adjusted the value of “Breathing Trick”, "Preparatory EN Supply Organ," "High Conduction Circuit," and "Odin Program “ in Special Effect Regulation

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Recovery”,” Nanomachine Unit”, “Replication Unit” and “Asclepius Program” in Special Effect Regulation

Raised the value.

・Adjusted the value of “Silver Grease”, “Cool System” and “Heavy Load Module” in Special Effect Regulation

Raised the value.

[Functions】

・ Press the arrow keys 2 times to set the BOOST to be OFF in default.

If there is already an archive, it does not affect the setting.

[Troubleshooting]

・Fixed problems

Some minor issues were fixed.