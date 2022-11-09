VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 1.0.2

▪ Updates to Version 1.0.2
[Balance Adjustment]
・ Revised Master Memory of each VA upwards.
After adjustment, the characteristics of each body can be fully utilized.
・Use of frequency, IA skills, matrix, and adjustment effects are adjusted upwards
To improve the playability of the game
Considered to replace IA skills.
[Specific adjustments]
・Adjusted the value of "Trigrav Master" in Memory
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Black Rose Master” in Memory
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Grimhilde Master” in Memory
Raised the value.
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Battlefield Angel” in Memory
Adjusted the condition, and Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Gravity Burst” in IA skills
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Gungnir Burst” in IA skills
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Heal Bell” in IA skills
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Witch’s Guidance” in IA skills
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Windmill” in IA skills
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Canon” in IA skills
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Threat Lung” in IA skills
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Stand Up・Audience” in IA skills
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “JORMUNGAND” in Matrix
Adjusted the requisite amount of Metamaterials as special skill damaged upward adjustment.
・Adjusted the value of “RAGNAROK” in the Matrix
Adjusted the requisite amount of Metamaterials as special skill damaged upward adjustment.
・Adjusted the value of “Breathing Trick”, "Preparatory EN Supply Organ," "High Conduction Circuit," and "Odin Program “ in Special Effect Regulation
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Recovery”,” Nanomachine Unit”, “Replication Unit” and “Asclepius Program” in Special Effect Regulation
Raised the value.
・Adjusted the value of “Silver Grease”, “Cool System” and “Heavy Load Module” in Special Effect Regulation
Raised the value.
[Functions】
・ Press the arrow keys 2 times to set the BOOST to be OFF in default.
If there is already an archive, it does not affect the setting.
[Troubleshooting]
・Fixed problems
Some minor issues were fixed.
Changed files in this update