Soul Hackers 2 Ver. 1.02

Thank you for playing Soul Hackers 2! This release is Soul Hackers 2, version 1.02.

A full list of changes can be found below:

Newly added functions:

■ Dash function

A "Dash" function has been added to Ringo’s movement.

The user can toggle between "Normal" and "Dash" at will. While in Dash Mode, Ringo's walking and slashing speeds will increase.

Due to the addition of the dash function, the effect of the Summoner Skill "Assassin's Steps" has been changed to: "For a given distance, enemies will ignore Ringo."

■ Fast Battle Mode

A "Speed Up" mode has been added to battles. Players may freely toggle between normal and high-speed combat.

■ Adjustments

Adjusted how long loading-screen tips are shown.

Changed the flow of on-screen prompts during soul level increase to reduce the risk of incorrect input from accidental button presses.

Added the ability to teleport directly to shops from the City Map.

Adjusted enemy spawn rate in dungeons.

Adjusted skill inheritance rates during demon fusion.

Other minor changes.

■ Other changes

Added four new demons: Pixie (Soul Hackers Ver.), Neko Shogun, Aitvaras, and Isis.

Note: The above bonus demons do not count toward the Registration Percentage in the Demon Compendium or the achievement "Compendium Completionist".

Thank you again for your continued support of Soul Hackers 2!