Share · View all patches · Build 9889470 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 06:13:14 UTC by Wendy

📣📣📣Greetings, Cronians! 📣📣📣

We want to inform everyone that there will be a small application update, please reboot to patch the update.

We already optimized the Exiliss Server and remaining only 2 channels.

(PK) Ahsmourel

(NPK) Matariel

Best Regards,

Cronous Global Valofe Team