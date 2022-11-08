Patch version 1.40

Hey folks! We've got a relatively small patch this time around focused on fixing some graphical jank, fixing a few bugs, and adding in some improvements for our intrepid campaign creators! Here are the changes:

-- improved the way that certain destructible objects are displayed, particularly those which shouldn't cast a shadow (e.g. wildflowers, reeds, and spike traps) and those which are supposed to lay relatively flat (e.g. floor buttons, rubble, snare traps, iron jaw traps, and caltrops).

-- added two new attributes to units: hasShadow and laysFlat.

-- new destructible object added to the game: Rug.

-- tweaked the save slot formatting to better accommodate long scene names.

-- improved procedural terrain generation in both the map editor and proc gen battles generally.

-- the game now saves proc gen battle battle names at the start of combat, meaning that the save slot won't display "RANDOM" prior to mid-battle saving anymore.

-- adjusted the numerical calculation for status effect icons in the character screen to more accurately match up with the rounds remaining.

-- fixed: undoing a flyer's move off of a fly-only object would result in them being reset to the wrong elevation.

-- added a new skill to the game: Twirl. Switches positions with an adjacent target character. Costs no energy and ends the turn when used.

-- added a new optional parameter to RemoveFromList: stop after. This allows you to easily remove only the first X entries in a list that match a string.

-- fixed: using CombineLists when the first list was not already set would cause an error. (Now when this happens, the game auto-creates an empty list to serve as the first list.)

-- fixed: using CombineLists when the second+ list was not set would cause the game to not create the destination list at all. (Now when this happens, the game simply clones the first list to the destination.)