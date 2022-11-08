Hey guys! Turns out in my insatiable attempt to optimize the game I broke unit highlighting like 2 days ago.
It is fixed now along with other more minor optimizations added.
Sorry lol
DR4X update for 8 November 2022
Hotfix For Unit Highlights
