DR4X update for 8 November 2022

Hotfix For Unit Highlights

Build 9889379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys! Turns out in my insatiable attempt to optimize the game I broke unit highlighting like 2 days ago.
It is fixed now along with other more minor optimizations added.
Sorry lol

