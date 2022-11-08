 Skip to content

S.E.C.U. update for 8 November 2022

EA 0.2.0 Major Update

Build 9889376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes :

  • New Horde Mode Map Rooftop
  • New Weapon John Mc.400
  • New Boss CS M0A8
  • Explosive Barrel Model Changed To Tall Red Gas Cannister
  • Gas Cannister Explosion Timer Reduced (4s to 3s)
  • Added More Explosive Cannisters In All Levels
  • Added John Mc.400 - Tactical To Mystery Crate Weapon Pool
  • Added Peacekeeper Common Card
  • Zombies Reaction To Player Is Now Faster
  • Frostbite Card Damage Increased (40 to 120)
  • Predator Card Damage Increased (30 to 40)
  • Hitman Card Damage Increased (45 to 50)
  • Exterminator Card Damage Increased (10 to 30)

I will now continue working on next major update no breaks!

Next update will be more improvements and another map and weapon.

Thank you for supporting S.E.C.U.!

