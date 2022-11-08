EA 0.2.0 Major Update

Patch Notes :
- New Horde Mode Map Rooftop
- New Weapon John Mc.400
- New Boss CS M0A8
- Explosive Barrel Model Changed To Tall Red Gas Cannister
- Gas Cannister Explosion Timer Reduced (4s to 3s)
- Added More Explosive Cannisters In All Levels
- Added John Mc.400 - Tactical To Mystery Crate Weapon Pool
- Added Peacekeeper Common Card
- Zombies Reaction To Player Is Now Faster
- Frostbite Card Damage Increased (40 to 120)
- Predator Card Damage Increased (30 to 40)
- Hitman Card Damage Increased (45 to 50)
- Exterminator Card Damage Increased (10 to 30)
Join Discord : https://discord.gg/ZDQGU3fs5Q
I will now continue working on next major update no breaks!
Next update will be more improvements and another map and weapon.
Thank you for supporting S.E.C.U.!
