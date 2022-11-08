EA 0.2.0 Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9889376 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 04:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes :

New Horde Mode Map Rooftop

New Weapon John Mc.400

New Boss CS M0A8

Explosive Barrel Model Changed To Tall Red Gas Cannister

Gas Cannister Explosion Timer Reduced (4s to 3s)

Added More Explosive Cannisters In All Levels

Added John Mc.400 - Tactical To Mystery Crate Weapon Pool

Added Peacekeeper Common Card

Zombies Reaction To Player Is Now Faster

Frostbite Card Damage Increased (40 to 120)

Predator Card Damage Increased (30 to 40)

Hitman Card Damage Increased (45 to 50)

Exterminator Card Damage Increased (10 to 30)

Join Discord : https://discord.gg/ZDQGU3fs5Q

I will now continue working on next major update no breaks!

Next update will be more improvements and another map and weapon.

Thank you for supporting S.E.C.U.!