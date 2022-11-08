Online Catalog & Reworked Tutorials

-
Added an Online Catalog, where you can share your Custom Designs
-
Reworked Progress Mode into 4 design challenges:
- Color Challenge (no change)
- Sofa Challenge - design a custom sofa from the parts available in the room
- Custom Furniture Challenge - create a Custom Design using any part in the catalog
- Room Challenge - continue working on the Color Challenge room and finish decorating it
-
Tutorials are now context-sensitive and will pop up when a relevant action is taken (e.g. moving a furniture). If a tutorial was not completed while in Progress Mode, it will also pop up in Create Mode.
-
Bugfix: Material options were not saved correctly
Changed files in this update