MakePlace update for 8 November 2022

Online Catalog & Reworked Tutorials

  • Added an Online Catalog, where you can share your Custom Designs

  • Reworked Progress Mode into 4 design challenges:

    • Color Challenge (no change)
    • Sofa Challenge - design a custom sofa from the parts available in the room
    • Custom Furniture Challenge - create a Custom Design using any part in the catalog
    • Room Challenge - continue working on the Color Challenge room and finish decorating it

  • Tutorials are now context-sensitive and will pop up when a relevant action is taken (e.g. moving a furniture). If a tutorial was not completed while in Progress Mode, it will also pop up in Create Mode.

  • Bugfix: Material options were not saved correctly

