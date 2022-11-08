 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

This is Hell update for 8 November 2022

1.0.12 Stretchy Arms and Stuck Heads

Share · View all patches · Build 9889099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Some pretty big bug fixes in this update, I'm excited to fix some stuff that's been bothering me for a while:

  • Head will now "un-stuck" itself automatically if you get in a tight spot. No need to click the menu button.
  • There's now a "are you sure" menu when you click "new game" and are about to override something.
  • The arms no longer stretch as much (they will in extreme situations).
  • There are no longer square artifacts when you move through smoke.
  • Made Violence a bit quieter, she was crying very loudly before
  • Mobile controls can now be hidden
  • Added a controls guide in the beginning.

Thanks everyone, have fun in Hell!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2157131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link