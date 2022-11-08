1.0.12 Stretchy Arms and Stuck Heads

Hey everyone! Some pretty big bug fixes in this update, I'm excited to fix some stuff that's been bothering me for a while:
- Head will now "un-stuck" itself automatically if you get in a tight spot. No need to click the menu button.
- There's now a "are you sure" menu when you click "new game" and are about to override something.
- The arms no longer stretch as much (they will in extreme situations).
- There are no longer square artifacts when you move through smoke.
- Made Violence a bit quieter, she was crying very loudly before
- Mobile controls can now be hidden
- Added a controls guide in the beginning.
Thanks everyone, have fun in Hell!
Changed files in this update