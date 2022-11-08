1.0.12 Stretchy Arms and Stuck Heads

Share · View all patches · Build 9889099 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 02:19:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone! Some pretty big bug fixes in this update, I'm excited to fix some stuff that's been bothering me for a while:

Head will now "un-stuck" itself automatically if you get in a tight spot. No need to click the menu button.

There's now a "are you sure" menu when you click "new game" and are about to override something.

The arms no longer stretch as much (they will in extreme situations).

There are no longer square artifacts when you move through smoke.

Made Violence a bit quieter, she was crying very loudly before

Mobile controls can now be hidden

Added a controls guide in the beginning.

Thanks everyone, have fun in Hell!