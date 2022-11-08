 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bitter Belief update for 8 November 2022

Defects fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9889055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After reports of bugs affecting the game's performance, we appreciated and considered all the reviews, and made an update after we fixed the bugs. Just open the game through steam, and the update will be done.
*We will continue to bring updates to implement new things like challenges and achievements.
Many thanks for the analysis.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2163761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link