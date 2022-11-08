 Skip to content

Astonishing Baseball 22 update for 8 November 2022

November Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey baseball fans!

Long time no see! The season is over, but not our cycle of updates! So this week, I'm bringing you a bunch of bug fixes, and the brand new custom colors interface. You will now be able to create your own custom colors to use for your team and user interface.
Sounds good? Check out the new custom colors section in the game settings!

  • Custom color creation tool, so you can personalize your team with the color of your choice!
  • A few bug fixes for stadiums, contracts and the prodigy

The Franchise player update is still being worked on, but believe me, it's close!

Enjoy the offseason, and see you at the ballpark (maybe?)

